BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $421.70

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 421.70 ($5.28) and traded as low as GBX 408 ($5.11). BH Macro shares last traded at GBX 410.50 ($5.14), with a volume of 383,893 shares changing hands.

BH Macro Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 421.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,473. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,282.81 and a beta of -0.21.

About BH Macro

(Get Rating)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.