Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.38.

Biogen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $306.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Biogen has a 1 year low of $188.54 and a 1 year high of $319.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Activity

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

