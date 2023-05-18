BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stake Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,552 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of BioNTech worth $52,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 3,972.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 31,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

BioNTech Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $105.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average is $140.79. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.95.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.