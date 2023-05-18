BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 554,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

BlackLine Stock Up 4.1 %

BlackLine stock opened at $54.01 on Thursday. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.02, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.88.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $277,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,055,126.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $30,602.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,591,944.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,255,421. Insiders own 9.93% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 79.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Stories

