Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,410,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 194,050 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $49,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $188,000.

BLMN stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $28.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLMN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

