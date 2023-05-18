Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $93.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $112.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.