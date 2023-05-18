Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR opened at $152.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,363. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

