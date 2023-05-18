Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,687 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 568,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 257,310 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 26,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BIP opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.93 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.79). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 1,912.74%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

Featured Articles

