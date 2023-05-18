California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 43,756 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,756 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of ATI worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in ATI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 1,116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

About ATI

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

