California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 958 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Brink’s worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brink’s Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Brink’s news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at $784,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BCO stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.35. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 60.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.