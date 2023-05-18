California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $67.16 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $72.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

