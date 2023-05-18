California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Qifu Technology worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Qifu Technology by 7.5% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 10,652,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,559,000 after purchasing an additional 740,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,975,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,579,000 after buying an additional 126,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,323,000 after buying an additional 151,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after buying an additional 57,793 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 14.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 199,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qifu Technology stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.38. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66.

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $566.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.77 million. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Qifu Technology. Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company’s proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

