California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,673,000 after acquiring an additional 44,167 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $63,020.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $38,093.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $63,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,645 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,595 shares of company stock worth $7,968,916 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $58.29 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

