California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,827 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in StoneCo by 281.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 37.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STNE opened at $14.50 on Thursday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $514.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STNE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

