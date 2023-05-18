California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.94 Million Holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BZ. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kanzhun Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie started coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price objective on the stock.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

