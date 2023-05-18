California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Zai Lab worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 21.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Price Performance

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $33.50 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $53.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.39. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 177.42%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,772.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $208,176.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,772.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,879 shares of company stock worth $990,357 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

