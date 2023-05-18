California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of LivaNova worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Insider Activity

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $94,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

