California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.04 Million Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of John Bean Technologies worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,782,000 after acquiring an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 694,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 687,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,158,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JBT opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $126.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $30,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $95,787. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

