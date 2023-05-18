California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Kemper worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kemper by 31,312.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 219,186 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $2,922,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kemper from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Kemper Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $68.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kemper news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $159,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,590.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Profile

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Articles

