California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,497 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,497 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New Relic were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in New Relic by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price target on New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $1,096,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,093,148 shares in the company, valued at $372,207,255.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,096,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,093,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,207,255.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,439 shares of company stock worth $30,142,181. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $83.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average of $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 0.90. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

