California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,960 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,220.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,666 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 290.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,939 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 59.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after purchasing an additional 859,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $11.22 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -214.28%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

