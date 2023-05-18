California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,530 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 250.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 57.5% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:HHC opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 12,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.88 per share, with a total value of $930,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,973,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,065,128.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $142,326.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 12,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.88 per share, for a total transaction of $930,908.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,973,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,065,128.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 138,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,358,580 over the last 90 days. 33.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).

