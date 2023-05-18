California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,101 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IAC were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 61.9% during the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,598,000 after buying an additional 632,299 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 14.1% during the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,501,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,889,000 after buying an additional 432,444 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,858,000 after buying an additional 341,749 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in IAC by 83.2% during the third quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 508,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,184,000 after buying an additional 231,052 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 756.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.13. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $90.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

