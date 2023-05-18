California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,176 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Lucid Group stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 286.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.10%. The firm had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LCID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

