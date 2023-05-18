Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $25.50

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $21.20. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 12,473 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CALT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $628.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.93 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

