Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,969,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,290,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,940,000 after acquiring an additional 181,319 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

Shares of URTH opened at $119.56 on Thursday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $97.44 and a 1-year high of $120.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.38.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

