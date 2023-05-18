Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,634.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,634.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 75,741 shares of company stock worth $2,620,896 and sold 30,036,700 shares worth $1,033,806,382. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

