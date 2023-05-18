Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 15,068 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 750,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 659,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 164,477 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.36.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AM. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

