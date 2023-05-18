Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,754 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 173,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,029,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,393,000 after purchasing an additional 609,547 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.31. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,192,067. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

