Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,245 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDOG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDOG opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

