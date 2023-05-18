Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 136 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,618,000 after acquiring an additional 222,244 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 710,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 179,379 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,587,000 after acquiring an additional 153,234 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,601,000 after acquiring an additional 123,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $407.37 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $407.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.51.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

