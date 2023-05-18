Cameron Deatsch Sells 1,265 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total transaction of $180,287.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 124,091 shares in the company, valued at $17,685,449.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cameron Deatsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,957 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $652,232.31.

Atlassian stock opened at $144.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.06.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

