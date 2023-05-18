Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.70

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and traded as low as $2.08. Can-Fite BioPharma shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 6,690 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Can-Fite BioPharma
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.