Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.70

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and traded as low as $2.08. Can-Fite BioPharma shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 6,690 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Can-Fite BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 330,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

