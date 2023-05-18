Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,466 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $82.40 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $83.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

