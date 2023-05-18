Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Shares Gap Up to $89.12

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.12, but opened at $94.00. Capital One Financial shares last traded at $92.87, with a volume of 1,824,213 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

