Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Price Performance

CPRI opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $69.25.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Capri Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Capri by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Capri by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Capri by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.