Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $62.65

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.65 and last traded at $62.97, with a volume of 29182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRI. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Carter’s had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.