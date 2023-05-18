Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of FUN opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.57. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $365.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 18.8% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 28,436 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,338,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,173,000 after purchasing an additional 141,992 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.0% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,998 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth approximately $8,681,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

