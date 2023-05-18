CGI (NYSE:GIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Trading Up 0.0 %

CGI stock opened at $104.02 on Thursday. CGI has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $104.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI

CGI Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CGI by 23.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,395,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in CGI by 46.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.