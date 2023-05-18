CGI (NYSE:GIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.
CGI Trading Up 0.0 %
CGI stock opened at $104.02 on Thursday. CGI has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $104.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI
CGI Company Profile
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CGI (GIB)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.