CGI (NYSE:GIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIBGet Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI Trading Up 0.0 %

CGI stock opened at $104.02 on Thursday. CGI has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $104.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CGI by 23.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,395,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in CGI by 46.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

