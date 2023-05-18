Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $64,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of CRL opened at $196.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading

