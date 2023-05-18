Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 417.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 103,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.73.

Shares of CRL opened at $196.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading

