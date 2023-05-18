Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 288,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after purchasing an additional 57,912 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 28,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $119.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.79.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

