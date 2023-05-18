Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 803,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,441,000 after purchasing an additional 47,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 530,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,533,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $303.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.73. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.