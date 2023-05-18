Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 312 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $197.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.