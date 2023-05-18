Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.85

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 147807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16.

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $189.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.60 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Chimera Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,550,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after acquiring an additional 198,432 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $714,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 34.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 190,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

