Christopher Bedi Sells 1,123 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $509,055.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,177,098.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Bedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $492.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $452.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $521.58. The company has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Several analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,202,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,708 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,154,000 after purchasing an additional 733,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

