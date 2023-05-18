CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Director Purchases $22,345.35 in Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) Director Robert A. Breakstone bought 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $22,345.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,865.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CION Investment Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE CION opened at $9.60 on Thursday. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $526.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 715.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 45.6% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 974,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 305,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 4.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 41,406 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in CION Investment by 46.7% in the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 820,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 261,094 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CION Investment by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 802,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 52,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CION Investment by 123.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 407,899 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

