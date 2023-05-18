Citigroup Inc. Acquires 179,091 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 211.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 179,091 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $39.74 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $423.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

