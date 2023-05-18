Citigroup Inc. Has $11.94 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Annaly Capital Management worth $11,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,208,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 195.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,374,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLY. Argus lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Articles

