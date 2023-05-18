Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $11,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $87.32 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

